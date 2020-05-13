Harrison quits Highlanders

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders’ coach Mark Harrison will be returning to his native England on Saturday after mutually agreeing with Bosso to “temporarily suspend” his contract due to inactivity caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Briton, who joined Highlanders at the beginning of the year, only took charge of one match, the Castle Challenge Cup, which Bosso lost 2-0 to league champions FC Platinum.

Both Harrison and Bosso announced the coach’s departure at a joint press conference at the club’s offices yesterday.

Highlanders and Harrison said since sporting activities have been indefinitely suspended, giving their relationship a break was noble.

A disappointed Harrison noted that the economic situation across the world had affected business turnover.

“We met with the club and agreed that for now I return to the UK and be with my family. For now nobody knows when football will be played. It’s not easy, not something we wanted,” said Harrison.

“It’s a big disappointment for me, as I was really looking forward to the challenge and working for a big club with so much on offer. It was going to be some exciting time without a doubt. I do believe we would have had an exciting season, we would have played good football. Now it has been put at the back, everything is on hold now and hope when we start we can pick up.”

Asked if he will be paid during the suspension of his contract since Highlanders insist he remains head coach, Harrison said:

“I don’t disclose my financial situation and everywhere I go, I don’t discuss my contract other than my family. What’s important is that I’ve made arrangements with the football club and both parties are happy. We take it a day at a time and we don’t know what will happen in the near or long future.”

Highlanders are heading for tough times, as they urgently need financial backup to remain afloat following termination of their deal by principal sponsors NetOne.

The mobile network operator has been paying salaries of Bosso first team players and technical staff.

Club spokesperson Ronald Moyo declined to comment on the NetOne deal.

According to Moyo, Bosso haven’t negotiated for “contract suspensions” with other members of their staff other than Harrison, who was being paid by a group of Highlanders’ supporters. The Chronicle