Greenade explosion kills 2 Bikita children

By Tatenda Chitagu

Two Bikita children, who are cousins, died on the spot on Monday after a greenade which they picked while grazing their cattle exploded as they tried to open it.
Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident, saying Brighton Zenngeya (9) and Tatenda Jahunda (10) from Mukomondeero village under Chief Mabika, Bikita died on the spot.

The incident happened while the cousins were in the company of a neighbour, Kota Bere Chikara aged (80), who was some 50 meters away.

Mazula said they picked the greenade and started playing with it trying to open it.

It exploded after they removed the pin, killing them instantly. News Day

