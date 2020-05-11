Muchichwa: I don’t know what Chiefs fans want

By Robson Muchichwa

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Robson Muchichwa says he is disappointed by how some fans behave towards coach Ernst Middendorp.

Despite sitting at the top of the Absa Premiership, some of the supporters have criticised Middendorp’s style of play at Amakhosi this season.

The Phefeni Glamour Boys could be crowned league champions this season if they win most of their eight remaining games.

Muchichwa has since urged the Amakhosi faithful to rally behind their German coach and help clean the spiderwebs from their trophy cabinet.

“The way some fans behave at times, you wonder if they really know what they want,” Muchichwa told Kick Off magazine.

“The team is top of the standings and on the verge of winning the league, but you are still complaining.

“Fans need to understand that for now, Middendorp just needs to stop the drought and win a trophy. These other smaller issues related to how the team plays will be dealt with once there is a trophy in the cabinet.” – KickOff