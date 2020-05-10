Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

MDC Alliance’s Amos Chibaya involved in accident with CIO operative

Opposition MDC Alliance Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya, was involved in an accident involving a CIO operative just before the Runde river on his way from Gweru to Zvishavane.

Reports suggest that a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative Norman Kujoka, reportedly made a u-turn in front of Chibaya’s approaching vehicle ramming into the front of the car.

The MDC Alliance MP for Gweru Urban Brian Dube confirmed the accident saying;

“The accident occurred at a place called Muzondiwa which is 40 km from Zvishavane.  The Honourable was driving towards Gweru when they saw a car parked by the roadside. That car suddenly drove fast and encroached into the coming vehicle before ramming into it,” Dube said.

“He is in a stable condition, he had to be taken to Zvishavane hospital by Senator (Lilian) Timveous.”

