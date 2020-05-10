MDC Alliance’s Amos Chibaya involved in accident with CIO operative

Opposition MDC Alliance Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya, was involved in an accident involving a CIO operative just before the Runde river on his way from Gweru to Zvishavane.

Reports suggest that a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative Norman Kujoka, reportedly made a u-turn in front of Chibaya’s approaching vehicle ramming into the front of the car.

The MDC Alliance MP for Gweru Urban Brian Dube confirmed the accident saying;

“The accident occurred at a place called Muzondiwa which is 40 km from Zvishavane. The Honourable was driving towards Gweru when they saw a car parked by the roadside. That car suddenly drove fast and encroached into the coming vehicle before ramming into it,” Dube said.

“He is in a stable condition, he had to be taken to Zvishavane hospital by Senator (Lilian) Timveous.”

ZANU PF politics has graves. The target against MDC Organising Secretary Hon Amos Chibaya is not a mistake. They know he organises the party, supporters and crunch time is waiting Mwonzora, Khupe, Mudzuri and Komichi so MDC @nelsonchamisa must be crippled. Systems footprints! — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) May 10, 2020

ZANU PF political commissars usually die in accidents; Moven Mahachi, Border Gezi, Elliot Manyika all died in accidents. The accident involving MDC Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya must be understood in the bigger context of role of accidents in Zimbabwe politics. Beware MDC! — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) May 10, 2020