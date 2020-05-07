Three more Shoprite stores hit by coronavirus in Cape Town

By Chad Anthony Williams

The Shoprite Group has confirmed that there have been positive coronavirus cases at its Checkers Kenilworth and Constantia stores, as well as a case at its Shoprite store in Woodstock.

All three stores have since been closed, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group said it has brought in a professional decontamination company to sanitise and deep-clean the stores and that it has contacted the National Institute of Communicable Diseases as well as the National Department of Health.

An employee-screening programme, supported by the company’s mobile clinic, was immediately put in place. Those who came into contact with the infected people have been placed under self-quarantine for 14 days, the group added.

The Kenilworth Centre shopping complex has also been closed as a precautionary measure.

The Shoprite Group has seen 17 stores hit by the Covid-19 outbreak over the past few weeks. The group said that the well-being and health of its employees, customers and communities were paramount.

It said it was committed to adhering to the strict measures put in place by the national government and that a special executive-level task committee under the leadership of the CEO was convening every 24 hours. African News Agency (ANA)