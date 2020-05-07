Nurses at a private hospital in Cape Town complain: ‘We’re at risk’

By Velani Ludidi

Nurses at the private Melomed Gatesville Hospital have accused the management of putting their lives in danger by keeping mum on patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The nurses claim they have been threatened with dismissal if they dare speak out.

“Nurses are also testing positive and when they get their results they are told that they got the virus from the public transport they use to get to the hospital,” one nurse claims.

She says they are not informed of any Covid-19 patients they treat.

“We only notice when there is a disinfecting team that there was a case and we would have already been in contact with the patient.

“There are around 15 workers who are infected, nurses included.

“The hospital refuses to test us for free, we had to go to the public hospitals to get tested.”

Another nurse says: “What is done here is unfair and our lives are at risk.”

Melomed spokesperson, Shameema Adams declined to comment.

When asked to confirm whether they have Covid-19 cases, she said:

“Please be advised that by law it is illegal and unlawful for Melomed to provide you the necessary information and that only the National Institute of Communicable Diseases will be able to communicate on Covid-19 positive cases.”

The hospital denied that it threatened to fire workers. Daily Voice