I reserve the right to diss Mudiwa: Stunner

By Nyasha Kada

Flamboyant rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme reckons he is the only one that has the right to diss his rival rapper, Mudiwa.

He said his mockery of the rapper is nothing personal but musical.

He revealed that he has seen several negative posts on Mudiwa and feels he is partly to blame for some of them as people buy into his ‘beef’ with his fellow rapper.

“I continually see a lot of hate and negative posts on Mudiwa, honestly I feel I’m partly to blame.

“People need to have limits and know their boundaries.

“The guy is a hard worker, talkative yes but that him.

“If he was to die today I believe many of us would cry and morn him which means we love him.

“So, I urge people to stop the hate and show love, ndini ndega ndobvumidzwa kumutukua,” said Stunner. H-Metro