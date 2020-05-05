Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Khupe recalls Khumalo, Hwende, Mutseyami, Timveous from parliament

The ruling Zanu PF party completed its takeover and ownership of the opposition MDC name on Tuesday when the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda allowed Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T to recall four MPs who were elected on a rival MDC Alliance ticket.

Kuwadzana East MP Chalton Hwende (second left) being sworn into Parliament. (Picture by Brighton Chihwayi – Photo Phactory Zimbabwe)

The four are: Mr Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura), Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representation) and Senator Lillian Timveous (Midlands).

