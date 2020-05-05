Khupe recalls Khumalo, Hwende, Mutseyami, Timveous from parliament

The ruling Zanu PF party completed its takeover and ownership of the opposition MDC name on Tuesday when the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda allowed Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T to recall four MPs who were elected on a rival MDC Alliance ticket.
The four are: Mr Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura), Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representation) and Senator Lillian Timveous (Midlands).
More follows…….
Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has announced Hon Mutseyami, Khumalo & Chalton Hwende are no longer Members of Parliament following a recall by their party MDCT. His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa will proclaim by-elections dates for the affected Constituencies. pic.twitter.com/7GDnYbi6AY
