City council to resume stadia renovations

By Tadious Manyepo

Harare City Council says they will resume full-scale renovations at Gwanzura and Rufaro following partial relaxation of the national lockdown conditions.

The municipality had trimmed their workforce, with minimal work being carried out at both facilities as companies, which provide services and materials, had closed down in the past five weeks when the country was in total lockdown.

But, after authorities relaxed the lockdown conditions, the Harare City Council have indicated they will resume stadia refurbishment on a full-scale basis.

Harare City Council spokesperson, Michael Chideme, yesterday said the council were expecting feedback from industries involved in the renovation works.

“At the moment, we are just waiting for feedback from stakeholders,” Chideme said.

“We had downsized the renovation work at both stadia since most of the industries, which provide us with materials and services, had closed down due to the nationwide lockdown.

“We are aware of the relaxation of the conditions of the lockdown. If the industries, which we depend on for essential services and materials are opened, then we will resume the full-scale renovations at both Rufaro and Gwanzura.

“We will have to wait for that feedback and if they say they will be ready then we have to be back at work as soon as possible, probably next week.”

The council have already put aside resources, and a task force, to ensure the facilities were renovated.

Gwanzura, which last hosted a Premiership football match in 2015, had deteriorated into a ghost facility.

Changing rooms and drainage system have already been fixed with a borehole also put in place.

A new playing turf has also been laid.

The security wall, sitting bays, car park and ablution facilities are yet to be refurbished.

Both Gwanzura and Rufaro stadiums were condemned by the ZIFA First Instance Board when they conducted inspections in March.

The National Sports Stadium, which is owned by the Government, was also condemned. The Herald