Robbers vanish with US$49k, R9k

A Harare family allegedly lost US$49 000, R9 000, $7 000 and a Toyota Mark X vehicle to nine armed robbers who pounced on them at their house pretending to be customers.

The robbers also went away with 10 mobile phones, two laptops, clothes, bags and toiletries.

Two members of the gang, Sydney Chimiti (27) and Prince Gawe (25), were arrested and appeared in court charged with armed robbery.

They were remanded in custody to May 14.

Their alleged accomplices are still at large.

It is the State’s case that the gang went to Mr Chari’s house driving a Toyota Raum, pretending being potential clients for detergent chemicals.

They suddenly pulled pistols and force-marched Mrs Chari back into the house and one of them fired a gunshot at Mr Chari, but missed.

The gang used cables to tie hands and legs of those who were in the house before ransacking it.

They loaded their loot into one of Mr Chari’s vehicles and also took keys for two other cars and drove away.

Chimiti and Gawe were arrested two days after the robbery. The Herald