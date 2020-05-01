Defective car gives away four robbers

By Tendai Rupapa

A defective getaway vehicle led to the arrest of two of four robbers that allegedly robbed a Hatfield man of US$200 and a cellphone while he was walking home.

After robbing the man, the four were forced to flee on foot after their car failed to start. One of the robbers, Nelson Ndakawadini Mawoyo (24) of Budiriro, later returned to collect the car and was arrested. He then implicated Mike Chimombe (20).

The two appeared before magistrate Mr Richard Ramaboa on Tuesday charged with robbery. They were granted $1 000 bail and ordered to report to the police once a week, not to interfere with witnesses and to reside at their given addresses until the matter is finalised.

Prosecuting, Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe alleged that on April 26, at around 10pm Mr Daniel Ngawambe was walking home from work along Kilwinning Road in Hatfield, Harare, when he saw a VW Jetta parked in the middle of the road with flashing lights just after passing Kilwinning shops.

Mr Ngawambe then saw two people walking towards him while two others were coming up from behind. When they got to him Mawoyo, Chimombe and their alleged accomplices that are still at large, threatened to stab the complainant with knives if he did not surrender his money and cellphone.

Mr Ngawambe handed over US$200 and a Samsung A10 cellphone. The gang the dashed back to their vehicle but it failed to start, prompting the four to abandon it and flee on foot.

It is alleged Mawoyo later returned to collect the vehicle, leading to his arrest. The Herald