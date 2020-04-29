‘Mthuli and Mangudya guilty of corporate crimes against humanity’

By Thabo Makuyana

Zimbabwe’s Mthuli Ncube and John Mangudya get a big fat ZERO (0) out of 100 for their inability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with humanitarian financial aid and a stimulus package for the ailing Zimbabwean Economy, blighted by rampant kleptocracy.

The antics and clear lack of direction shown by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank respectively, during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the response of the two top financiers, has been akin to the sight of birds drinking, then playing in a pool of water.

No direction, yet, they know what is there, how it got there and what to do with it to preserve it, is far from a forgone conclusion. The two do not know what to do, or how to react as a Finance Minister and Reserve Bank Governor respectively, especially when compared to other Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers.

Clear warnings have come from a number of international organisation. In early March 2020 The International Monetary Fund (IMF), said, “Zimbabwe is facing an economic and humanitarian crisis amid a lethal cocktail of macroeconomic instability, climate shocks and policy missteps.”

The IMF is an organisation that many a human rights rapporteur has lambasted for their lack of accountability on the human rights front; yet in this case (Zimbabwe), they too have clearly broken from their usual purely financial stance and veered towards humanitarian concerns, thus showing what is happening in Zimbabwe is far below the pale.

Comedy sketches to highlight the plight of ordinary Zimbabweans have been made by the brave Bus Stop TV team, who have highlighted, the lack of COVID-19 Government Financial Humanitarian or other help for Zimbabwean Citizens.

The same Bus Stop TV team and others on social media have also done interviews within Zimbabwe where the Zimbabwean Public have made it clear that there is no financial or other relief that they have received from the Government or the State.

Tearful concerns have also been raised by those in the Charity sectors who have been pleading to the Diaspora community for help. One of the concerns were highlighted by Shepherd Yuda who is famous within the Zimbabwean community on his Facebook page.

He spent nearly 2 hours pleading for the Diaspora community to help Orphans in Zimbabwe. All the while in his video he went to great lengths to say among other things, “imagine my children who you can see here with me. Imagine they (children in Zimbabwe) don’t have food or any parents and relatives to look after them. Here in the U.K., one call to my MP and I got food help the very next day, yet, in Zimbabwe, there is absolutely nothing.”

The above totally abysmal, appalling and cruel behaviour by the elites, seems to have led some Zimbabwean Members of Parliament from all the different political parties taking matters into their own hands and distributing what little they can get hold of to just some of their constituents and other Citizens.

Examples of MP’s doing this are, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) legislator and Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti, who donated food, Mhondoro–Mubaira Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) MP Freddy Kapuya who donated PPE, MDC MP for Mutasa South, Regai Tsunga who was arrested while donating maize-meal to vulnerable members in his constituency and Independent MP Temba Mliswa who has been distributing food to his constituents and chastising all, including the police, who do not adhere to Social Distancing guidelines.

With all the above, Mthuli Ncube and John Mangudya need to be indicted for Corporate Crimes against Humanity. Elites continuously hiding behind the vernier of being accountants and abacus bean collectors this time, is not an excuse.

Helping to asset strip the poor, causing deeper and deeper inequality and plunging over 8 million into abject poverty is not normal. This should not be allowed. They must be brought to book for their big part in propping up, aiding and abetting a kleptocratic regime.