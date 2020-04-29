Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Here’s what you need to access the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant

By Zintle Mahlati 

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has announced the criteria for the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant for persons who do not have any other source of income.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu
The minister on Wednesday provided more detailed information on the special grant which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week as part of government’s expanded social relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unemployed persons who qualify for the R350 grant will receive monthly payouts until October.

Who can apply?

Zulu said the grant is available for South Africans and permanent residents.

To qualify for the grant you must be:

Above 18 years of age
Unemployed
Not receiving any income
Not receiving any social grant
Not receiving any unemployment insurance benefit
Not receiving any stipend from Nsfas
Not a resident in a government-funded or subsidised institution
How to apply for the grant

The following information is required when applying to the Department of Social Development:

SA ID number with name and surname as captured in ID
Gender and disability
Banking details
Contact details
Proof of residence

Applications can be done electronically by messaging 0600 123 456  via WhatsApp and selecting the Sassa option, or via an email to [email protected]

Zulu said other measures will be made available soon which will include an SMS platform and help desk contact details and online application process.

The minister said she was aware that not everyone would have access to online platforms and said volunteers will be appointed to assist people to do the online registration process.

The outcome of the registration process will be made available to applicants on the same platform that was used to apply.

Zulu said her department was working on measures to reach people who do not have banking details.

The final details on the processes and the plan will be announced during May. The grant is expected to begin paying out beneficiaries from May. IOL

