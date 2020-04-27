Zim radio legend Peter Johns dies in UK hospital

We are getting sads news from the UK that legendary Radio 3 DJ and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) television presenter Peter Johns has died in hospital.

“Peter was in a South London hospital after succumbing to three strokes and a heart attack,” a source confirmed to Nehanda Radio. A childhood friend of his KingJayZim also tweeted;

“I’m saddened 2 learn of e death of my childhood friend, colleague at Radio 3 FM & Zimbabwe’s finest DJ Peter Johns “The Radio Driver”. Peter had been ill 4 some time following a triple heart bypass several years ago. PJ was hospitalised in Nov 2019. R.I.P. PJCrying face.”

Tributes so far

Hopewell Chin’ono: “He was the best radio disc jockey & announcer that Zimbabwe ever produced! He is now gone, it is a tragic end to a life of music & radio well lived. He will remain in our hearts as PJ, the radio driver. Rest in Peace Peter Johns. History will remember you as you were, the best!”

@RealBeefactor: “There are Radio Presenters and Djs then there was ‘Radio Driver ‘ DJ Peter Johns.Talented entertainer of note. A gilded soul that touched many he was one of a kind a great DJ and he was the Driver of the Stereo undoubtedly.They don’t make them like you.#RIPPeterJohns”