Mozambican killed for threatening police footballers

Two police officers are to be charged for beating to death a man who had threatened to film them playing football in contravention of coronavirus restrictions in Mozambique Abdul Razak, 44, confronted officers on Sunday in the Munhava area of Beira city, saying they were not observing social distancing rules.

According to private television channel STV, the same officers had earlier dispersed young people who had converged in the same area to play football.

The police chief’s spokesman, Orlando Mudumane, said the two officers involved were in detention and would be held accountable for their actions.

“Criminal and disciplinary processes are under way,” he said. “The police will provide the bereaved family with the necessary support, according to the law,” the spokesman added.

The southern African nation currently has 41 cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus. BBC News