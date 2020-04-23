Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

I’m not on Facebook says Pokello “Whoever you chat with there isn’t me”

Fans of popular socialite, Pokello Nare were yesterday shocked to learn that their idol is not on Facebook, meaning that the person they have been following thinking is her, is actually a stalker.

Pokello Nare

Taking to her Twitter page earlier this morning, Pokello who rose to fame after featuring in the Big Brother Africa reality show in 2013, told the over 300 000 followers on that platform that she was not on Facebook.

“I’m not on Facebook! Stop being duped by all these pages. Whoever you chat with, is not me.”

Interestingly, there are four accounts on Facebook with her name and images. One of them in particular seems like it is authentically hers as she is followed by a lot of artistes and personalities there.

But a close look at the pages indicates that she may not be the one behind them as they are rarely updated.

Either way, her fans were disappointed to learn that she is not on Facebook with some claiming to have connected with her through the “fake” accounts.

“Damn, we had a conversation and everything,” tweeted one Runner Up in response to Pokello.

Some however were no longer sure if the Twitter account was run by her but they found solace in the fact that the page is verified.

On Instagram where the diva has close to 600 000 followers, the page is also verified. The Chronicle

