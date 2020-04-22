Darikwa urges people to stay home

Zimbabwe international footballer Tendai Darikwa says this is a very tough time for everyone and has urged the country to stay home and respect the guidelines coming from the authorities.

The Nottingham Forest defender released a video in which he urged people to be patient and to stay safe.

The lockdown in Zimbabwe has been extended by a further two weeks as authorities battle to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

‘‘This is a message urging everyone to stay home, stay safe with your families,’’ Darikwa said.

‘‘Listen to the authorities during this tough time for everybody.’’

‘‘Hopefully, everyone would be out soon to enjoy themselves, stay safe and take care.’’

Nottingham Forest players and staff tested negative for coronavirus last month after Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis returned a positive result.

Marinakis, 52, was at the City Ground for Forest’s Championship fixture against Millwall last month.

He revealed he had contracted the virus, prompting Forest to arrange tests for their entire team and those who came in contact with him.

Marinakis also owns Olympiakos and his presence at the Etihad Stadium two weeks ago when Arsenal were beaten by the Greek side in the Europa League led to the postponement of the London club’s Premier League game against Manchester City.

Several Gunners players were put into self-isolation after meeting Marinakis.

Meanwhile, Warriors legend, Esrom Nyandoro, has decided to auction some of his football memorabilia to raise funds for the fight against Coronavirus which targets to raise one million masks.

Nyandoro said he was approached by two Zimbabwean ladies, among them former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma, to come on board as they sought to raise one million masks and sanitisers to be used as prevention for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I immediately agreed and said I don’t have a problem with that. The idea is really not about how much will be raised but it’s the objective behind that, which is for a good cause.

“As much as I am this side, home is home, I am a Zimbabwean and I love my fellow countrymen from back home so like I said I think its not about money but for a good cause and I hope whatever we are going to raise on the particular day will make a difference towards the one million masks,” said Nyandoro.

The auction was initially set to be conducted on Thursday but they were now contemplating on moving it forward due to the overwhelming support.

“A lot of people are phoning saying why shouldn’t I give them a chance and so Thursday might be too soon to hold the auction.

“I might also auction my boots that I wore when we played against Ghana in the African Nations Cup finals in Egypt. ‘‘This is just a good gesture to my Zimbabweans. I am sure you know how precious it is to keep these things that that we wore during our playing times, they are our most prized possessions but we are talking about a life saving gesture here,” said Nyandoro — The Herald/BBC.