COVID-19: Returning resident quarantined at Karoi Hospital

By Conrad Mupesa

A Zimbabwean male working in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is currently in isolation at Karoi District Hospital after exhibitng Covid-19 symptoms on his way to Harare from the DRC.

Mashonaland West provincial medical director, Dr Wancesluss Nyamayaro yesterday said the patient was admitted at the hospital on Sunday night enroute to Harare from the DRC.

He said tests were done on the suspected patient and are now awaiting CPR confirmatory results from the Microbiological Laboratory in Harare.

Dr Charles Mupfururirwa, who was standing in for Hurungwe district medical officer, Dr Frankston Masiye, said the patient exhibited Covid-19 symptoms which were accompanied by fever and high temperatures.

“The patient is currently admitted at the hospital as we wait for CPR confirmatory test, but his temperature is varying daily,” he said. “We can only conclude that the patient is Covid-19 positive after tests.”

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West province Mary Mliswa who also chairs the provincial task force team on Covid-19, underscored the need for people to exhibit high levels of adherence to the lockdown regulations as they were in place to curtail the spread of the disease.

“People should not panic now that there is suspected case of COVID-19 but rather they should continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations,” she said.

She outlined the need for the Karoi hospital to improve on its levels of hygiene. The Herald