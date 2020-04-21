Mapisa’s warning from Spain

Zamora CF and Young Warriors goalkeeper Martin Mapisa has warned that Covid-19 is real and people should continue to be cautious.

Mapisa, who is in one of the most affected countries so far – Spain, said people are dying and everyone should play a part to stop the scourge.

President Mnangagwa extended the lockdown with another 14 days so as to curb the spread of the disease.

Mapisa said people should heed the call so that they cannot get infected or risks their lives.

“I want to urge you to stay safe and stay at home, remember to wash your hands.

“This virus is real so please practice good hygiene and avoid unnecessary movements

“Remember to cover your mouth whilst coughing or sneeze , it’s better for us to rest at home than being wished Rest In Peace messages,” he said.

He added:

“We know it’s not fun to stay at home but we have to do it for ourselves, for our health.

“We have to maintain the social distance order and this minimize the spreading.

“If we do this we will preserve as many lives as possible and we will all be healthy when this is over,” he said.

Mapisa, however, assured the nation that he is safe.

“I am safe and l am just following all the precautionary measures.

“And l am maintaining the social distance rule and doing all l can to make sure that l am safe and will start playing football again.

“But our health is the most important thing if we are not okay how can we play football.

“So we just have to make sure that we are safe then football will come when this is all over,” he said. H-Metro