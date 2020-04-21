Karuru seeks God

By Blessing Malinganiza

Stellenbosch and Warriors midfielder Ovidy Karuru says while staying at home, people should also be prayerful.

Speaking from South Africa where he is based, Karuru said it’s only God who can end this virus and so people should pray for his intervention.

“People of Zimbabwe l know it’s not easy to come to you at the moment.

“But the virus is very deadly, some of us have been indoors for about five weeks.

“It’s a difficult moment for everyone but stick to what the government wants because that the only way we can stop it from spreading.

“So if you stay at home, we are going to save your family and everyone important in your life,” he said.

He added:

“So let’s just stick to what the government says and stay at home with your family.

Be prayerful because l know that it’s only God who can save us.

“We should take this time to have a relationship with him and speak to him.”

The former Amazulu star says even though it’s difficult to stay at home people should think of their lives.

“This disease is real and once it start spreading we won’t be able to control it so stay at home.

“I know it’s difficult to stay at home for some but let’s just try as much as possible to stay at home.

“But you should know that lives matter and you should try by all means to stay at home,” he said. H-Metro