Chakoroma: I wasn’t ready

By Snodia Mikiri

Chicken Inn utility player Liberty Chakoroma says he was not ready for the Covid-19 set back but believes it’s now time to focus on recovery.

President Mnangagwa on Sunday extended the lockdown with another 14 days following the lapse of the initial 21 days as efforts to fight coronavirus continue.

This has resulted in the cancellation of sporting activities in the country and the world at large, something Chakoroma did not anticipate.

The former Ngezi Platinum player said he was geared up for the start of the season.

“I am now worried. I was ready for the league and then this pandemic disturbed our plans.

“This is something we didn’t know it was coming. We were not ready for it.

“But we have to accept and look for possible ways to get out of this mess with minimum damage. We have to be stronger than before,” said Chakoroma.

The lanky midfielder, who can also be deployed as a defender, said players have to stay fit and should not give up now.

“As players we are doing individual trainings to stay fit, we should not get tired now. We should keep on.

“I am training just like the games are there.

“We have to be ready and we have to stay fit since we don’t know when the league will resume.

“We have to remain at home and stay healthy,” he added.

Chakoroma said fans should prioritise their safety and remain calm.

He said they are also worried about when the league will resume admitting he also misses being in action.

“We are having a difficult time adjusting to the current situation but our choices are limited.

“Football is life for some of us and we really miss being in action,” he added. H-Metro