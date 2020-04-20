Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mozambique expels suspected Brazilian drug lord ‘Fuminho’

One of Brazil’s most wanted criminals has been sent home from Mozambique to face justice.

‘Fuminho’ was sent home on a Brazilian air force plane

Gilberto Aparecido dos Santos was allegedly a leader of one of Brazil’s most powerful criminal groups – São Paulo-based First Capital Command (PCC) drug gang.

The alleged drug baron – known as ‘Fuminho’ – had been on the run for more than two decades.

He is accused of overseeing the flow of cocaine around the world.

Dos Santos was arrested in Maputo on Monday in a sting operation involving agents from Mozambique, Brazil and the US.

A Brazilian air force plane, with dozens of police on board, flew him back to his home country in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The PCC – which began as a prison gang – has spread across Brazil. It’s now reported to be sending tonnes of cocaine to Europe and Africa. BBC News

