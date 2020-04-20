Malaba orders two-week postponement of court cases to comply with lockdown

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Sunday, postponed by another two weeks, cases that were set for hearing during the period the country is on Covid-19 lockdown.

On March 30, President Emmerson Mnangagwa decreed a 21-day lockdown which was set to end on Sunday but this has since been extended by another two weeks.

This has prompted a similar change in the court schedule.

There was outrage recently when the Supreme Court delivered a ruling on the MDC dispute during a period the Chief Justice Luke Malaba had said the courts would only be dealing with urgent cases.

Political analyst and Zimbabwe Democracy Institute director, Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said the judiciary, media, legislature and electoral field have been captured by ZANU PF’s authoritarian regime.

“The judiciary in competitive authoritarian regimes such as Zimbabwe is one of the four zones of authoritarian consolidation together with media, legislature and electoral field.

“As argued by Chris Mutsvangwa these are institutions of power controlled and manipulated by ZANU PF for hegemonic projects,” Ruhanya added.

The courts in Zimbabwe remain open for urgent cases according to the JSC statement.