Kenyan judges protest against reopening of courts

A plan to reopen Kenyan courts that are not equipped with video conferencing facilities has been met with opposition from judges and magistrates, the Business Daily newspaper reports.

Chief Justice David Maraga had announced that court sessions will be done in open spaces starting Wednesday once the ministry of health gives a go ahead.

But three judiciary workers’ associations have said the health of their members is paramount and that several guidelines should be followed before courts can reopen.

They want all premises fumigated, the number of staff allowed inside regulated and those without means of private transport picked and dropped by judiciary vehicles among others, the newspaper reports quoting a joint letter by the associations.

The associations also want all workers aged above 58 years be allowed to work from home.

Some courts in bigger towns have been holding sessions through video conferencing. Others have held sessions in open spaces – adhering to the one metre distance between people. BBC News