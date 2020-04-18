Stephen Sarkozy Chuma: 40 years of turmoil and toil under black skin, white masks!

By Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

It is very sad that 40 years after independence, our country has regressed at an alarming rate as far as issues to do with the liberation agenda are concerned.

The liberation war agenda clearly speaks to fundamentals like one man-one vote, the land question and basic universal suffrage rights of man but unfortunately those who hijacked the liberation agenda have failed to address these issues.

Since the turn of the millennium we have disputed elections as a result of rigging and that is against the one man, one vote principle.

On the land question we have politicians owning fertile land at the expense of masses.

Talk of human rights and sanctity of life we all know what happened from Gukurahundi to 01 August 2018!

Yes it is 40 years after Independence but in reality it is 65 years of heightened repression and human rights abuses since the day Ian Smith declared UDI.

What we now have is black skin, white masks – a continuation of the repressive colonial system but this time by fellow black people that hijacked the liberation agenda.

Throw a stone in Harare and you will hit an unemployed graduate selling airtime!

That tells you that unemployment is rife amongst youths but unfortunately we do not have a government to talk about that will address concerns of young people.

What we have is a heartless Looting Committee led by an illegitimate leader who stole the future of young people through the gun on 01 August 2018.

Young people have been deliberately marginalized as far as land ownership is concerned as way of making sure that they remain perennial beggars to political elites who continually abuse them as merchants of violence to muzzle the opposition.

Basic education which according to our Constitution is supposed to be free for all is now a preserve of the few elite.

If we had a government certainly these are the issues that need urgent attention.

Unfortunately we do not have a government but thieving cartels running affairs of our motherland.

Absolutely there is nothing to celebrate! If anything, the day is a sad reminder of how the liberation agenda was hijacked by opportunists posing as liberators.

The day marks the greatest betrayal by opportunists on thousands that sacrificed their lives for a better Zimbabwe.

Our message to the youths is short but very clear.

We have a generational mandate to complete the unfinished business of the liberation struggle which is the National Democratic Agenda.

As young people let us complement the efforts of yesteryear young heroes like Alfred Nikita Mangena, Josiah Tongogara and many others by taking the battle to the doorstep of thieves who are illegitimately running affairs of our motherland.

The time is now!

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, MDC Alliance, Youth Assembly National Spokesperson