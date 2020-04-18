Covid-19: Frontliners divided over Parirenyatwa Hospital facility

By Elias Mambo

A fresh battle is looming at Parirenyatwa Hospital amid reports that junior doctors are clashing with their senior counterparts concerning the US$30 per hour remuneration for practitioners who will take part in the Covid-19 Parirenyatwa Hospital facility.

Sources told the Zim morning Post that senior doctors have already accepted the government offer while the junior doctors believe the hourly rate is low concerning the risks involved.

Government has initiated a programme to turn one wing of the biggest referral hospital in the country to a covid-19 facility where coronavirus patients will be housed.

“Government is offering $30 per hour without considering the risks involved,” said one doctor who requested anonymity.

“Italy has lost close to 100 doctors who were in the frontline and this should be a lesson.

“We cannot risk our lives for such remunerations.”

“Junior doctors also believe that covid-19 patients should not be anywhere near Parirenyatwa hospital premises.”

Recently a private doctor who runs private hospitals in the country Vivek Solanki circulated a message among doctors seeking to pay them $175 per shift if they join his private hospital.

The divisions over remunerations come at a time when government has been taken to court over provisions of protective clothing for frontliners.

The Chairperson of the Ad-hog Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid-19, Vice President Kembo Mohadi toured Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to get an appreciation of the work that is being done to subdivide one wing of the hospital into a 425 bed covid-19 isolation centre. Zim Morning Post