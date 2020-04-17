Baba Harare in Covid-19 scare… taken to Wilkins Hospital

By Trust Khosa

JITI music exponent Baba Harare is unwell. The 31-year-old is reportedly down with severe chest pains at his Budiriro home while his breath is giving him problems.

So dire is Baba Harare’s condition that he was taken to Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital early this week for Covid-19 tests.

His manager Filder “Mama Filo” Muchabaiwa confirmed the Hat Yemurara singer’s lockdown sickness.

“Yes, Baba Harare is unwell but we are monitoring his situation since he is taking some medication.

“He developed some chest pains and breathing problems but as we speak right now, he is responding well to medication,” he said.

Mama Filo said The City Vibration boss’s condition worsened early this week and they had to take him for Covid-19 tests as they suspected he might have developed symptoms of the virus.

“To date, doctors have conducted several tests from blood tests and even Covid-19.

“We had to call an ambulance which took him to Wilkins (Infectious Diseases) Hospital early this week where he was also attended to by the staff but he is fine.

“Initially, we were scared because his condition was bad as he is beginning to show signs of improvement,” she said.

She however said Baba Harare was set to leave for his rural home and will be back once he fully recovers.

“His elder brother came here to monitor him but they have resolve to take him to Bikita where he will be resting for a couple of days.

“I don’t know when he will come back to Harare but I guess he just wants fresh air away from many people,” she said.

Asked how they were managing to sustain Baba Harare’s upkeep at a time he got ill when they are also on lockdown with shows suspended, she said:

“Just know that we are simply doing our best and we hope he will be fine.

“It’s not like he is on death bed but people get sick at some point and Baba Harare will be back in action.

“The whole group is behind him and we would like to assure our fans that their favourite artistes will be back in action soon.”

Mama Filo also took the opportunity to dismiss reports circulating in some circles that Baba Harare was dumped by his live-in-lover when to his first wife when he got sick.

“There is nothing like that because Baba Harare has always been in Budiriro with his family.

“We don’t know where people are getting that information from but get and believe the official information I am giving you as his manager,” she added.

Baba Harare, who made his name under Jah Prayzah’s 3rd Generation Band as a lead guitarist and backing vocalist, has finally got his groove.

Born Braveman Chizvino, Baba Harare started off as a reggae artiste who fused a lot of genres which prompted him to call his sound Gango Music.

It’s now evident that the singer has now settled for jiti, a genre which is richly grounded in Shona tradition.

He has also been nominated for several awards and even won some in his career as a solo artiste after parting ways with Jah Prayzah.

Baba Harare is now known for his energy-sapping drills where he performs. H Metro