Lockdown: Wadiwa Wepa Moyo main actor stuck in Botswana

By Mthabisi Tshuma

Fans of the popular Wadiwa Wepa Moyo drama series will have to wait a bit longer to watch the show they have become hooked to as the main actor, Everson Chieza who plays Tawanda (Man Tawa) is locked down in Botswana.

The drama’s first season which has 10 episodes, is ending this month and shooting for the next season was supposed to start next month.

The series production manager, Kudakwashe Jani said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their main actor, Chieza is locked down in Botswana where he is based and was therefore unlikely to make it for the shooting next month.

He said they hoped it will not be long before the border with Botswana is opened to enable them to shoot the next season.

Jani said what was encouraging was that they had started enjoying the support of the corporate world because of the series’ increased viewership.

“Due to our fast growing viewership, many local companies have approached us to advertise their brands on our show,” he said.

The series which started airing in February this year, grew in popularity this month due to the lockdown.

Many viewers among them Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi always comment on the show’s various episodes and give positive feedback. Napster described the series as a “one of its kind” as it identifies with teenagers in the ghetto.

“Wadiwa Wepa Moyo is a depiction of who we are as Zimbabweans. They (producers) managed to capture the very essence of teenage life in middle to low income Zimbabwean homes and many of us can identify with the characters.

“I’m personally very happy that the production has attracted corporate support,” said Napster.

Former beauty queen Samantha Tshuma said she got hooked because of the drama’s originality. The Chronicle