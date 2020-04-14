Jaure ‘hospital discharge’ excites fans

Dynamos captain Partson Jaure was last week discharged from hospital with the news received with excitement from fans and the local football community.

Jaure spent about three weeks at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals following a car accident that saw him undergoing an operation to mend a depressed skull fracture.

DeMbare confirmed the development saying the player is now recovering at home.

The news was received with a wave of positive comments from football stakeholders on various social media platforms.

Chicken Inn are among the local clubs that send best wishes message to the local-based Warriors captain.

“Nice one. Get well Captain;” wrote Chicken Inn on Twitter.

Jaure underwent a successful operation after a helping hand from foreign based Zimbabwean footballers who raised US$5000 to foot the medical bills.

Now hope is that Jaure recovers on time after coach Tonderai Ndiraya said he is yet to decide on the fate of the player together with utility Godknows Murwira who also has a recurring kneel problem.

This, however, means the former Ngezi Platinum defender can only be registered during the the mid-season window unless PSL extends registration, which is unlikely.

With uncertainty over the start of the 2020 Premiership season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, DeMbare fans remain optimistic their captain will be fit by then.

Jaure was poised for a return to the team that gave him the break having had stints in South Africa and Zambia.

He also had a run with local clubs Ngezi Platinum and Manica Diamonds. H-Metro