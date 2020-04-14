Bosso launch Ekusileni crowdfunding campaign

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders have become the first sporting organisation in the country to officially launch a fundraising campaign to help equip Ekusileni Medical Centre that has been designated a Covid-19 isolation centre in Bulawayo.

The crowdfunding initiative appeals to citizens to donate via the OneMoney merchant code 40533 or Ecocash biller code 70662.

“Highlanders would like to take this opportunity to officially launch the Covid-19 fundraising campaign whose purpose is to galvanise support for and to equip Ekusileni, the hospital that will cater for Covid-19 patients.

“We are devastated by this novel virus, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has since declared a pandemic. The club has been involved in Covid-19 awareness campaigns, but we have decided to scale up our efforts in the fight against the pandemic by taking this direction,” said the club’s media and communications officer Ronald Moyo.

He said the club realised the sanctity of life and that Bosso was also home to millions of Zimbabweans who are all vulnerable to the pandemic that has so far seen 14 Zimbabweans testing positive for the virus, two from Bulawayo.

“Ekusileni Medical Centre has been identified as the bigger of the two facilities that will handle Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo. Football, a team sport, has taught us that there is power in numbers.

“It is in the same vein and spirit that we invite our various stakeholders and fans to join us in this initiative by donating through our OneMoney merchant and Ecocash biller codes.

“This is a difficult time that requires us to put our heads together and conquer the pandemic. A healthy community (will see) a healthy Highlanders. Siyinqaba,” said Moyo.

Meanwhile, Warriors’ and Highlanders’ legend Peter Ndlovu has called on Zimbabweans to religiously observe social distancing and lockdown calls by staying at home to help flatten the Covid-19 pandemic curve.

Ndlovu, South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns team manager, posted a video clip on his Twitter timeline as part of the recently launched United Programme for Athletes and Artistes in Zimbabwe (UPAZIM).

The UPAZIM is the brainchild of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry to unite athletes and artists in Zimbabwe to help in the fight against Covid-19.

“In the midst of this pandemic, we still have to celebrate a Happy Easter Zimbabwe. Creatives and athletes, now is the time to get together to lift our spirits and heal our soul. We are bound together by staying apart, let’s stay home, sanitise and wash our hands on a regular basis.

“Be safe and protect each other and also try and keep in shape, exercise,” Ndlovu said. The Chronicle