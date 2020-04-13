Mushekwi back in training in China

By Grace Chingoma

Zimbabwe international forward Nyasha Mushekwi has joined his teammates in training at his Chinese football club after completing sometime in quarantine as life returns to normalcy in the Asian country after it was shut down by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The striker returned to China on March 22 from South Africa and had to go undergo a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days before joining the rest of the players in training at his club Zhejiang Greentown last week.

Mushekwi, who retired from international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals held in Egypt last June, was in South Africa last month working on his fitness with some of his specialist coaches.

He was initially in Turkey with his teammates for a pre-season camp which was extended as authorities in China battled to contain the coronavirus.

Mushekwi’s club began its pre-season training from the beginning of January in Thailand and moved to Turkey at the end of the same month.

China seem to have contained the novel coronavirus and has relaxed some conditions and football teams are also back in training.

Although the football authorities in China are yet to announce when they are likely to resume the league, the teams anticipate it will be sooner and are continuing with their preparations.

Mushekwi is happy that life is almost getting back to normal in China after terrible three months which saw the country going on total lockdown in some provinces as the deadly coronavirus wreaked havoc.

China has turned around the corner in their battle with the pandemic and lockdown on Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, has been lifted with people beginning to live their normal lives again.

“We started training, when I arrived I was in quarantine for 14 days but I have joined my teammates at training now.

“Everything is good. Life is almost back in China so it’s quite a good thing. Everything else has been okay,” said Mushekwi.

With the major football associations in Europe still deliberating on whether to resume action and when, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has urged FAs to return to action when it is safe to do so.

“For the (resumption) of the league, there is no news yet, we are hoping to hear something from the FA soon,” Mushekwi said.

The former CAPS United striker said considering talk in other leagues that the league might resume in June, they might follow suit but for now everything is uncertain.

Mushekwi said he is taking each day as it comes and praying to the Almighty God have helped him through this time where he is separated from his wife who is holed up in her home country of Sweden.

He is expecting her return to China soon.

“It is like normal life. I can go out buy my groceries and come back to my house but they are not encouraging people to move around so much, so you just have to limit yourself from doing anything much.

“I just relax at home, go to training and come back home unless if you really want to be out and buy some stuff. Besides, I stay close to the shops, so you don’t really have to travel for it’s just a walk away. But the good thing is that people are now living their normal lives,” Mushekwi said. The Herald