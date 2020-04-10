Coronavirus death toll in SA now at 24, infections reach 2 003

By Kelly Turner

The death toll due to Covid-19 in South Africa is 24 with 2003 positive infections, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

Mkhize was addressing the media in KwaZulu-Natal when he made the announcement. Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa had announced the death toll had risen to 20.

Mkhize said there was lots of support for the decision to extend the national lockdown.

“The scientific basis for it is very sound. And we are very happy that president has been able to lead us in the way that he has,” said Mkhize.

On Thursday night, Ramaphosa announced a two-week extension to the national lockdown.

The president’s decision followed a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council and consultations the president would have held with various social partners. IOL