St Anne’s Hospital seals coronavirus response centre deal

St Anne’s Hospital in Harare, will be a Covid-19 response centre for at least three months following an agreement on Saturday between the Catholic Sisters of the Little Company of Mary (LCM), the owners of the hospital and the trustees of Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe.

The Catholic Church has entered into a JV pact with Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe, chaired by banker Nigel Chanakira, to operate St Anne’s Hospital in Harare as a COVID-19 testing and treatment centre. The Trust is also working on similarly equipping and running Bulawayo’s Ekusileni
The joint venture establishes the St Anne’s Hospital Covid-19 Response Centre to assist and complement Government’s preparedness and response plan released last month by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The agreement can be extended beyond three months.

The new response centre will deal with the public and health personnel at the forefront of dealing with Covid-19 patients in need of middle-line and high-care nursing and will be run by a seven-member board of representatives from the sisters and the solidarity trust, including members of the medical fraternity.

It will start operating this month and when fully-functional will have 100 beds catering for high dependency and intensive care patients.

The Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe is chaired by banker Nigel Chanakira. The Trust is also working on similarly equipping and running Bulawayo’s Ekusileni Hospital. The Herald

