Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

FeaturedHealthInternational

Coronavirus in SA: Mkhize confirms 70 more cases, 2 more deaths

15,616

South Africa has recorded 1655 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday.

Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency(ANA)

Mhize also confirmed two more deaths related to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in South Africa to 11.

“The first deceased patient is an 82-year-old female who was admitted to ICU on the 29th March 2020. She had presented with fever, short breath, body pains, dry cough and sore throat. She also had comorbidities that included hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol,” Mkhize said.

“The second deceased patient is an 86-year-old male admitted to hospital on the 26th March 2020, with a diagnosis of bronchopneumonia and respiratory distress. He had an underlying condition of chronic obstructive airway disease (COAD).

Related Articles

Africa could lose 20 million jobs due to coronavirus…

7,935

Kyle Walker: Manchester City defender faces investigation…

9,183

Coronavirus: Queen tells UK ‘we will succeed’ in…

14,421

US navy captain fired for voicing virus concern tests…

12,339

“We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and thank the health workers who were treating these deceased patients,” Mkhize said.
The 82-year-old woman is reportedly from the Bo-Kaap in Cape Town.

The Covid-19 Bo-Kaap Community Response Team said Kulsum Cassiem died in hospital late on Saturday and was buried according to Muslim rites at the Mowbray Cemetery on Sunday morning.

The male deceased is from KwaZulu-Natal.

The provincial breakdown of confirmed cases is as follows:
GAUTENG                        704
WESTERN CAPE            454
KWAZULU – NATAL      246
FREE STATE                     87
EASTERN CAPE               31
LIMPOPO                          19
MPUMALANGA               18
NORTH WEST                  11
NORTHERN CAPE            8
UNALLOCATED                77

The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted to date is 56 873, an increase of 2 936 from those reported on Saturday.

After a trial run in uMlazi on Saturday, c ommunity screening and testing for Covid-19 is set to begin across the country from Monday, day 11 of a countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Western Cape tracing, home screening and testing programme is set to start in Khayelitsha, Bo-Kaap, Bishop Lavis, Mossel Bay and the Cape Winelands, the provincial health department said. IOL

You might also like More from author
Comments