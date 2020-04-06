Coronavirus in SA: Mkhize confirms 70 more cases, 2 more deaths

South Africa has recorded 1655 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday.

Mhize also confirmed two more deaths related to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in South Africa to 11.

“The first deceased patient is an 82-year-old female who was admitted to ICU on the 29th March 2020. She had presented with fever, short breath, body pains, dry cough and sore throat. She also had comorbidities that included hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol,” Mkhize said.

“The second deceased patient is an 86-year-old male admitted to hospital on the 26th March 2020, with a diagnosis of bronchopneumonia and respiratory distress. He had an underlying condition of chronic obstructive airway disease (COAD).

“We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and thank the health workers who were treating these deceased patients,” Mkhize said.

The 82-year-old woman is reportedly from the Bo-Kaap in Cape Town.

The Covid-19 Bo-Kaap Community Response Team said Kulsum Cassiem died in hospital late on Saturday and was buried according to Muslim rites at the Mowbray Cemetery on Sunday morning.

The male deceased is from KwaZulu-Natal.

The provincial breakdown of confirmed cases is as follows:

GAUTENG 704

WESTERN CAPE 454

KWAZULU – NATAL 246

FREE STATE 87

EASTERN CAPE 31

LIMPOPO 19

MPUMALANGA 18

NORTH WEST 11

NORTHERN CAPE 8

UNALLOCATED 77

The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted to date is 56 873, an increase of 2 936 from those reported on Saturday.

After a trial run in uMlazi on Saturday, c ommunity screening and testing for Covid-19 is set to begin across the country from Monday, day 11 of a countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Western Cape tracing, home screening and testing programme is set to start in Khayelitsha, Bo-Kaap, Bishop Lavis, Mossel Bay and the Cape Winelands, the provincial health department said. IOL