Jah Prayzah drops ‘Kumahumbwe’ video

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Award-winning musician Jah Prayzah, real name Mukudzei Mukombe yesterday, dropped a new video, “Kumahumbwe”, which is part of marketing and promoting his new album “Hokoyo”.

Although the song is not from the album, the musician said the video was long overdue and decided to be creative and give the fans what they were requesting for.

The video features veteran actress Jessesi Mungoshi and Jah Prayzah’s son Mukudzei Jnr, among others.

It was shot by Vusa “Blaqs” Hlatshwayo.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Jah Prayzah said videos now play a part in his musical career and he will continue dropping them, one by one.

“‘Mahumbwe’ is not part of ‘Hokoyo’, but I just decided to play with the camera and give fans something they have always wanted,” he said.

“The video talks of playing house (mahumbwe) and I decided to do a flashback where I engaged my son together with Jessesi Mungoshi who plays the mother of the girl I grew up playing mahumbwe with. It takes us back to the fun and loving memories we had.”

Meanwhile, the “Gotchie Gotchie”, hitmaker has postponed his “Hokoyo” album launch for the third time due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic following the ban on public gatherings as prescribed by the Government.

The ban is part of wider measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Jah Prayzah’s team indicated at one point that the album, his 10th, was to be launched online, but that has also been shelved as Prayzah and his band members have decided to stay indoors.

“Due to the threat of Covid-19, we have postponed the online album launch that had been set for March 31 to a later date to be announced soon, as the situation stabilises,” said the musician’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze.

“The online launch attracts more than 50 people made up of band members and technicians, hence the decision to cancel it. Initially, the launch was slated for April 3 at Alex Sports Club in Harare but was then moved to March 31 on Facebook platform and changed again to a date to be announced soon.” The Herald