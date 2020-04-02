Mwonzora claims Khupe now free to come back to Harvest House

By Yolanda Muswere

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora says he will work to reorganize the party’s social base under acting president Thokozani Khupe but their first port of call is to write to Nelson Chamisa to implore him to hand-over party assets.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Tuesday nullified Chamisa’s appointment as the leader of the opposition MDC-T party.

The court ruled that Khupe was the genuine acting president of the party and directed Khupe to convene an extraordinary congress within three months to elect the party’s new president.

In an interview with the Zim Morning Post Mwonzora said preparations for the extraordinary congress have begun in earnest.

”We are going to set a tentative date for our congress, tentative because we are not a aware of the extent of the coronavirus but we are assuming that in three months it will be safe, ” Mwonzora said.

”We also are going to be writing to the former leaders to hand over offices, bank accounts and everything.

“They are free to comply or not to comply. If they choose not to comply we will force them to comply, ” he added.

”But the point is the MDC leader (Nelson Chamisa) is a lawyer who seemed to have been able to read his own constitution.”

”The judgment must be followed and it will be followed.”

Mwonzora added that the law and the majority was on their side.

”We took cognisance of the fact the party has been performing very very badly in by-elections. We are going to be formulating a program to reorganize and re-energize its social base. I know we will succeed because we have the backing of the majority, ” he said.

Mwonzora also said Khupe is now free to come and work from Harvest House, which is the main opposition’s citadel of power.

“The Acting president is free to work from our party office and noone is going to harm her. It is a property of the party and those who will not comply with the ruling are free not to come to the headquarters,” he said.

Meanwhile MDC Alliance members across the country’s provinces have pledged their allegiance to Chamisa. Zim Morning Post