Quotable Quotes after Supreme Court ruling on Chamisa vs Khupe

Journalist Violet Gonda: “Ruling not a surprise but the timing is! Why do they continue to push political agendas in the midst of #coronavirus? Was this the reason for the lockdown?

“To dispossess @nelsonchamisa of party possessions & eliminate potential for demos etc? Why not deal with #COVID19 issues 1st?”

MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti: “The judgement affects an entity called the MDC-T not MDC Alliance. We are the MDC Alliance and our President is Nelson Chamisa.”

‘We will read the judgement and shelve the judgement in our libraries. It doesn’t affect the MDC Alliance. The MDC alliance was never sited in the SC proceedings’ Biti added.

Luke Tamborinyoka: “Leaders come from the people and not from the courts. @nelsonchamisa is our legitimate President. Our leadership was elected in Gweru in 2019. This is a laughable judgement from a captured court.”

Jonathan Moyo to Thokozani Khupe: “Your post criminally betrays your advance knowledge of the brutum fulmen judgment.

“You last used this account in April 2018 before your congress where you became MDC-T President, today you’re MDC-T Acting President, again. #Coronavirus lockdown or not, judgment changes nothing!”

Hopewell Chin’ono: “I urge Zimbabweans to be calm. Harvest House is not owned by the MDC. It is a good thing that the political charlatans we always told you about led by @DMwonzora will now be flushed out. @nelsonchamisa must reach out to @DrNkosana & @drnmanyika & build a REAL STRONG movement!”

Nqaba Matshazi: “Chief Justice Malaba suspended all court sittings except for urgent cases and bail applications. Today, a judgement that was reserved some five months ago is going to be delivered. Where is the urgency?”

Hopewell Chin’ono: “When you think ZANUPF & the crooked & captured judiciary can’t get any worse, they surprise you and do just that! Zimbabwean judiciary is politically corrupt.

“Imagine a State that ignored a pandemic to issue a judgement no different to a Coronavirus! These people have NO shame!”

Hopewell Chin’ono: “What happened is not new! Folks like @DMwonzora & @mkomichi1 existed during the struggle for independence.

“They were mere puppets & Mugabe called them unwitting puppets! In this case they will collect their blood money & disappear into political oblivion! This was a thoughtless act.”

Hopewell Chin’ono: “These are the people that @DrNkosana was talking about when he said they are in politics so that they can be accommodated and not to bring change!

“The Christian equivalent is Judas Iscariot of the Garden of Gethsemane! Young @MDCAllianceZW have NO reason to worry! It’s a charade!”

Hopewell Chin’ono: “Imagine if the Rhodesian courts headed by Justice Macdonald (the Hanging Judge) had been called to resolve who was the legitimate leader of ZANU between Mugabe & Sithole in 1978 after the Internal Settlement.

“Goats cannot expect hyenas to give them a fair hearing.”