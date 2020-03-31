Biti says judgement does not affect Chamisa… we will shelve it in our libraries

MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti says todays judgement by the Supreme Court does not affect Nelson Chamisa’s presidency of the main opposition party in the country.

“The judgement affects an entity called the MDC-T not MDC Alliance. We are the MDC Alliance and our President is Nelson Chamisa.”

‘We will read the judgement and shelve the judgement in our libraries. It doesn’t affect the MDC Alliance. The MDC alliance was never sited in the SC proceedings’ Biti added.

Chamisa had appealed an earlier High Court ruling that confirmed Thokozani Khupe as the party’s interim president following the death of party founder Morgan Tsvangirai in February 2018.

Justices Paddington Garwe, Bharat Patel and Antonia Guvava dismissed Chamisa’s appeal and directed that Khupe convene an extraordinary congress within three months. The judges however conceded that their ruling was “rendered moot and academic” having been overtaken by events.