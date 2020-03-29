Two die in mine shaft collapse

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Two gold panners died after a mine shaft they were working in collapsed in Colleen Bawn, Matabeleland South province last week.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which happened on Thursday at about 6pm.

She said Trevor Mudimba (30) and Misheck Mugande (35) both from Binga District were working at Penzance North Mine in Colleen Bawn when the shaft collapsed.

A source who preferred anonymity said Mugande and Mudimba were working in the shaft while their other two workmates were working in a separate shaft when the incident occurred. The source said a passerby, Mr Evidence Siziba heard people calling out for help and rushed to check.

“Mr Siziba went to check and heard Mugande and Mudimba calling out for help from the shaft which had collapsed. He rushed to Colleen Bawn Police Station where he reported to the police. While he had gone the shaft collapsed further burying Mugande and Mudimba.

“Their workmates tried to rescue them but failed. When Mr Siziba returned with the police Mugande and Mudimba’s bodies were already trapped underneath the shaft,” said the source. The Sunday News