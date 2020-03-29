Foreign-based Warriors raise US$5k for Jaure’s medical costs

By Mehluli Sibanda

Foreign-based Zimbabwean footballers have come together to raise funds towards Dynamos captain Partson Jaure’s medical expenses, with the defender to undergo an operation in Harare this morning for head injuries sustained in a car accident a week ago.

Jaure suffered head injuries when he lost control of his car near Prince Edward School in the early hours of last Sunday. So far, national team players have raised

US$5 000 towards Jaure’s medical costs. The initiative to come up with funds for his medical expenses was started by the Desmond Maringwa-headed Footballers Union of Zimbabwe.

Maringwa yesterday said the national team players have come up with the money, which will cover Jaure’s medical expenditure and for his recuperation after the operation. Jaure’s club Dynamos also chipped in to assist their captain.

“A total of US$5 000 has been raised so far by the national team players and it’s still being raised. It’s for paying for part of the medical bills and also for his rehabilitation after the operation and Dynamos paid also for part of the medical bills as well. Operation will be done tomorrow (today) at 9am at the Health Point Hospital,” Maringwa said.

He commended the national team players for displaying the spirit of togetherness in coming to the aid of their teammate.

“The players have really showed the true spirit of ubuntu.”

England-based midfielder Marvelous Nakamba last week used his official Twitter account to wish Jaure well. He also posted a picture of him and Jaure in Warriors colours. The Aston Villa star said he cannot wait for Jaure to get back to his usual life once he has gotten over the difficult period.

“Partson Jaure my brother, I’m praying for your speedy recovery and strength throughout this challenging episode of your life. I can’t wait to see you swing back to your normal self once again. Get well soon my fellow Warrior,’’ posted Nakamba.

Highlanders striker Mkhokheli Dube yesterday also used Twitter to wish Jaure a prompt recuperation. Sunday News