Zimbabwean student dies in the USA after contracting coronavirus

By Marvellous Mhlanga-Nyahuye

WASHINGTON — A Zimbabwean student at St. Andrews University in the USA has died after contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a family spokesperson, Takudzwa Mandaza.

Mandaza said his 19 year-old young sister, Mellisa Jacqueline, died yesterday.

He said the family is devastated by the death of Mellisa, whose mother lives in Michigan, USA.

Mandaza could not say when Mellisa will be laid to rest.

“Her dad passed on a while back and she was in Michigan with her mum and other siblings studying at St. Andrews University … She was asthmatic and she tested positive for the coronavirus and passed away yesterday in hospital,” said Mandaza.

He added that he will remember her cousin for her brilliance in her studies and her love for books as she was a bookworm like himself.

She is believed to be the second Zimbabwean to die of coronavirus COVID-19 following the death in Harare on Monday of Zororo Makamba, the son of former radio broadcaster and Telecel shareholder, James Makamba.

The Ministry of Health indicated that Zororo recently visited New York, which is recording high numbers of coronavirus COVID-19.

Before Zororo’s death, there were two people in Zimbabwe that tested positive for coronavirus.

The disease has killed thousands of people in China, Italy and other nations.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a raft of measures that include sealing off the country’s borders in an effort to control the spread of the infectious disease. VOA Zimbabwe