Zororo Makamba laid to rest

The late Zororo Makamba who died yesterday afternoon at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare, shortly after contracting the coronavirus, has been laid to rest.

The television presenter was buried today under supervision from health workers.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said the 21 episodes on State of The Nation he made will be preserved and archived for posterity.

“Mr Zororo Makamba was laid to rest today. All protocols in handling departed loved ones who pass on from infectious conditions were followed.

“May he rest in glory. His legacy will live on,” said Mr Mangwana. 

