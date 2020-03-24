Who had contact with Zororo Makamba?

By Tendai Mugabe

The web of people who came in contact with broadcaster and socialite Zororo Makamba, who succumbed to coronavirus yesterday, is difficult to trace after it emerged that he mingled with dozens of people following his return from the United States.

Makamba met many people in his business and social life, even when he was allegedly ill, that are yet to be tracked down by the Government.

In Government circles, Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba confirmed that Makamba visited the Office of the President and Cabinet and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

There, Makamba interacted with three officials who have since been tested and put on a 21-day self-quarantine. The offices were fumigated on Sunday.

BancABC chief executive Dr Lance Mambondiani confirmed that four of the bank’s employees had a 15-minute meeting with Makamba at the bank’s Mount Pleasant Campus on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 11:30am.

“The bank was subsequently advised that the patient had tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday morning and immediately activated recommended protocols in consultation with the city health department.”

It is understood that Makamba interacted with a friend who is a university student, who went on to interact with fellow students over the weekend.

The class had about 25 students, who have since informed their employers about the contact, and recommended a self-quarantine.

The City of Harare’s health department is now reportedly tracking them down.

The Herald is reliably informed that Makamba had extensive contact with patrons at Pabloz, a popular upmarket club in Sam Levy’s Village on Thursday night.

Pabloz had since announced that it was temporarily closing shop in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Pabloz said: “Dear customers, due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Pabloz Club and VIP have taken the considered decision to cease operations until further notice.

“In light of the devastation that Covid-19 virus is wreaking globally and now in our region, we find it in the interests of public health for both our clientele and staff to close doors until such time that it is safe to operate. This is effective immediately.” The Herald