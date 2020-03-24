Motorist runs over 2 school kids

By John Manzongo

Two schoolchildren were yesterday morning ran over by a car at a pick-up point in Harare. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm that two schoolchildren who reside in Rydale Ridge were hit and killed on the spot yesterday morning while waiting for transport to school.

“The sad thing about this accident is that the accused Given Tapiwa Makeredza (19) is a new driver who got his driving licence on 31 January, 2020. He had one passenger in his car.

“The deceased Mufudzi Nyadzayo (12), a Grade Seven pupil at Kuwadzana 8 Primary School and Samuel Magorimbo (11), a Grade Six pupil at Kuwadzana 6 Primary School were waiting for transport to school off the road. Their next of kin have been informed,” he said.

“The driver lost control of the car resulting in him hitting the children who suffered head and fractured legs and died on the spot. They were taken to Harare hospital where they were certified dead.”

Ass Comm Nyathi urged motorists to be responsible on the road, as they were bound to come across pedestrians and schoolchildren.

“This is a very sad scenario and we strongly urge motorists especially new drivers to be driving under the guidance of seasoned drivers, as they still have a lot to learn. They do not have road exposure, no experience and full composure.

“They should not drive alone in crowded areas, residential areas and schools, as they are bound to encounter schoolchildren who also still need assistance,” he added.

The driver is being charged with culpable homicide. The Herald