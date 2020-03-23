Ndiraya gives sober assessment

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos might have assembled a decent squad but coach Tonderai Ndiraya is far from being satisfied and believes the team has to go an extra mile if they are to beat competition.

The Glamour Boys have embarked on a massive signing spree that has seen them taking on board 13 new recruits this transfer window.

While there is renewed hope the Glamour Boys could once again be the team to beat, Ndiraya has chosen to be realistic.

He believes reigning champions FC Platinum, Chicken Inn, Caps United and Ngezi have an edge over the giants.

“I would really want to call those other teams the big boys. We have to note that these teams have been together for sometime and we have only assembled a decent looking squad this year,” Ndiraya said.

“It’s not going to be easy for us. Let’s be realistic, FC Platinum have won the league thrice, Chicken Inn have been together for two years with the same coach, Joey Antipas.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars have also been together for sometime now.

“So, for us to compete at par with those teams, it is going to take a lot of effort and energy to put things together for us to get to the level these teams are at.

“That is exactly what we are trying to do.”

The coach said the fact that other teams have beefed up their squads means his club should work even harder to be at par with the rest of the league.

“Look, we have brought in 13 players and FC Platinum, a team which has won the league title thrice on the bounce, have signed about eight more good players to bolster an already splendid team.

“Chicken Inn, who with a bit of luck should have won the league last year, have also added some faces.

“Ngezi Platinum have signed about 12 while Caps United, close to winning the league last year, have also beefed-up, that means a lot of competition.

“We have also signed some decent players but, definitely, it’s not us alone who have generated interest around.

‘’We are expecting a lot of competition from all those teams, especially those big boys that I have mentioned, judging by how they have performed in the last three or so years.”

Ndiraya said besides the favourites, other teams, especially those who have been conducting their business quietly, ought to be given due respect as they might as well shake the order.

“Then, we also have teams in the league who have been doing their business quietly, including Manica Diamonds, ZPC Kariba and Black Rhinos, so we look forward to a competitive season.

“But, we are a different team now. We have brought in some good players and that will certainly improve our performance.” The Chronicle