Cops, soldier up for robbery

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Two police officers, a soldier and their civilian accomplices were yesterday dragged to court after they reportedly went on a robbing spree targeting women in their homes.

The soldier Golden Stancillus Magunje 30, the cops, Watsonh Magodhi 37, Ayanda Gumbo, 28, and their accomplices Norest Tawanda Hombarume, 23, and Brendon Tafadzwa Kupeta, 23, who are cellphone dealers were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Allegations are that on August 26 last year in Zengeza 4 Chitungwiza, at around 2250pm, the complainant arrived at her house driving her Honda CRV and when she was closing the gate, she was confronted by the robbers and their accomplices who forced their way into the yard.

She ran towards the house and she was struck on the left shoulder with an axe and sustained a deep cut.

They also shot at her but missed her.

They then went to her car and stole $6 700, various ladies’ clothes and matemba.

They tried to open the door using an axe and failed then they fled from the scene with the money.

The following day, the gang attacked the second complainant at around 1am when she was sleeping in her house in Granary.

The gang forced entry into her house armed with guns demanding cash from the complainant.

She surrendered US$20, ZWL$500, a television set, DVD recorder and cell phones and after getting the loot, they fled the scene.

On January 4, the third complainant reportedly parked her car at her place of residence in Chitungwiza driving her Toyota Wish.

As she parked the car, the robbers confronted her firing gun shots demanding that she gets off the wheel.

She complied and the robbers took charge of the vehicle and drove off with her and dumped her and drove off with the car which had a satchel containing $20 000, ZAR12 000, US$900.

The car was found dumped at Nyatsime College.

In counts 4 and 5, the gang approached the complainant and her two daughters at their house in Kuwadzana and when they got into the yard, they fired two shots in the air calling the complainant by her name ordering her to open the door and she refused.

They were also armed with machetes.

They fired straight to the complainant through the wall and missed her then forced their way into the house.

When they got in, they assaulted her demanding money and she surrendered US$1 500.

They went into the daughter’s room and stole an Allan Keys full set box.

They were all referred to the High Court for bail considerations and the matter was remanded to March 30.

Meanwhile, Magunje also appeared on his own accused of illegal possession of a firearm that he allegedly bought from Ayanda Gumbo who is a member of the ZRP. H-Metro