Police complete Mubaiwa probe

By Tendai Rupapa

Police have completed investigations into the charges faced by Marry Mubaiwa for attempted murder, fraud and money laundering and are waiting for relevant documents from South Africa to complete the prosecution docket.

Mubaiwa, who is the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, yesterday appeared before magistrate Mr Chrispen Mberewere for her routine remand.

She was remanded to May 8 after the State led by Mrs Tinashe Makiya told the court that although local investigations were complete, there were outstanding documents to be obtained from South Africa.

Mrs Makiya said there had been remarkable progress in the cases.

“Your Worship, I am in possession of the dockets for the fraud and money laundering charges,” she said.

“Local investigations are complete and what is outstanding is obtaining documents from South Africa, which are being obtained through mutual legal assistance.

“The position is the same with the attempted murder docket.”

Mubaiwa, through her lawyer, agreed to the proposed remand date, but said she was still giving notice to make an application for refusal of further remand.

She gave the notice on 14 February, but has yet to give the date when she may file the application.

Mubaiwa did not give a specific date as to when she would file the application which she gave notice on February 14.

Mr Mberewere routinely remanded Mubaiwa to May 8. The Herald