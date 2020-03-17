Man jailed 17 yrs for raping destitute

By Yeukai Karengezeka

A rapist of a 15-year-old destitute Chitungwiza girl will serve an effective 17 years in jail, just over six weeks after he was apprehended by two men who reacted swiftly to the girl’s screams.

Kudakwashe Tigere (26) pleaded not guilt to rape, but was convicted after a full trial by regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire who imposed a 20-year sentence, but suspended three years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa, proved that on January 31 this year, at around 9am at Manyame Leisure Centre, an outdoor facility in Chitungwiza, the girl, who is a destitute, was drying her clothes on top of a rock.

Tigere called her over, but she ignored him.

He climbed the rock she was on, grabbed her and dragged her to a bushy area and raped her without protection, while she was screaming.

Two men praying nearby ran over to find Tigere assaulting the girl.

He ran off, but the two men took the girl to the police where she made her report.

The police later arrested Tigere and the girl was taken straight to hospital for the medical report that proved she had been raped. The Herald