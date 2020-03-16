Murwira to play no further part for DeMbare

By Tadious Manyepo

Utility player Godknows Murwira will play no further role for Dynamos as he is set to miss the first half of the 2020 Premiership football season due to injury.

Murwira is in the final six months of his one-year loan from FC Platinum and the injury-forced lay-off could mean he would have returned to Zvishavane by the time he fully recuperates in the event that the loan deal is not reviewed.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars player is being haunted by a sprain he suffered late last year and aggravated this pre-season.

He has consequently missed a significant chunk of preparations, including bonding sessions and the Dynamos technical team has decided to give him some bit of time to fully recover.

Dynamos assistant coach Gift “Umbro” Muzadzi confirmed Murwira will not be registered for the first phase of the coming season.

“Our preparations have been going on very well and all the players, save for Murwira, are in an excellent shape.

“Murwira is on the road to recovery from a nasty injury. He is getting better but considering the period he will take to be 100 per cent again, we thought it would be prudent for us not to register him for the first half of the season.

“Murwira is one of our best players and it is unfortunate we won’t have him for the first half of this coming season. But the team’s medical staff is working flat out to make sure he comes back even stronger,” Muzadzi said.

Murwira played a key role to rescue Dynamos when they were facing relegation prospects last season when he joined along with three other senior players in the mid-season transfer period.

He is the only one who has remained with the club amongst those players.

Striker Evans Katema is now with Zambian giants Zanaco while the pair of midfielder Archford Gutu and striker Simba Nhivi have since been offloaded.

The Glamour Boys are keen to revamp themselves and climb back to the top as they have made a virtual overhaul to the squad which did duty for the team last season.

They have gone on a massive signing spree, bringing in 15 new players as they have made it no secret they will be playing to compete with the best this coming season.

Amongst the top stars they have brought on board are Young Warriors stars Juan Mutudza and Tinotenda Chiunye as well as King Nadolo and Barnabas Mushunje.

DeMbare have had one of the most decent pre-season in recent years as they haven’t had any contractual complaints emanating from the usual sign on fee rhetoric.

They have played over four friendly matches as well as over five training matches.

Their scheduled pre-season tour of South Africa and Mozambique wouldn’t materialise due to some logical issues.

Dynamos were supposed to play in a three-team international friendly tournament in Mozambique last weekend but decided to withdraw.

There is still some discord in the team as to the reason why they decided to cancel that tour with no official communication having been done to the technical staff and players though club spokesperson said the withdrawal was inspired by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The former champions will be angling to better their ninth place finish for last season.

Dynamos started the 2019 season terribly under the tutelage of Lloyd Chigowe before Tonderai Ndiraya was hired to stabilise the team towards the season’s half-way mark.

Meanwhile, starlet Nigel Katawa has reportedly made the grade at an unnamed Russian lower division club while goalkeeper Simba Chinani was expected back home over the weekend.

The two DeMbare players as well as TelOne’s Marvellous Chigumira have been in Russia for trials in the past four weeks.

And reports from the European nation suggest that of the trio, only Katawa has made the grade.

The return of Chinani will not only be welcomed at Dynamos as he will join the Chan squad scheduled to play in the finals in Cameroon next month.

Chinani was included in the initial 27-man team and joins the trio of Talbert Shumba, Ariel Sibanda and Nelson Chadya. The Herald