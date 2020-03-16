I inherited debts, 19 court cases and seven children: Rudo Boka

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Rudo Boka, the daughter of the late prominent businessman Roger Boka has rejected being born with a “silver spoon” adding that her biggest inheritance from her father was debt, 19 court cases and seven children as the eldest child.

Roger Boka, the first black person to own a private jet died in 1999 on his way from the US after establishing Boka Tobacco floors in 1997.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Rudo said, when her father died in 1999, fake friends left her with his collapsing business and she was only 21.

“And a lot of people whom I have encountered over the years seem to say; ‘you must have been born with a silver spoon. Life must have been wonderful because you had everything, your father left you with everything’.

“That is not the case, I inherited debt and my biggest inheritance was debt and seven children of my father as the eldest child.

“And at the age of 21, you learn in life at that age that people will desert you when facing challenges. People are nice to you when things are perfect.

“Let things go wrong and the very people that you expect to be there for you when all is good, are the very first people to disappear from you,” she said.

“That’s how I ended up in business, it was because of tragedy. My father died and upon his death he had a very big business interest which had also collapsed,” said Rudo.

Rudo said the experience made her a strong woman hence she worked for a way forward.

“On the other hand, it was a blessing in disguise and for sure I would scratch my head thinking about the next move.

“And within a year when my father died, my mother died and there was the judiciary process going on, my father’s bank accounts had been frozen.

“There was no one to help me. What did I start doing? – I went to my maternal home in Chihota and my grandfather gave me vegetables for free to sell at Mbare Musika.

“And when I got to Mbare, I had never seen anything being sold so quickly, and that was a gift or my first loan. I call it a loan because I made it a point to give it back so that became my cash flow project and it helped me a lot to pay my legal team and court processes,” she added.

She said “it was very difficult because I could not get a loan. Every time I would walk into a bank to apply for loan and the moment I will say ‘I am Rudo Boka’, all doors would be slammed on my face because my father’s bank had collapsed.”

Despite all the challenges, Rudo said she was happy running the Boka Tobacco Auction Floors.

“It became a journey of 19 court cases with some lawyers telling me that they would not represent me because of conflict of interest.

“I had no formal education besides my Ordinary Level and a certificate in typing, but each time I went to the High Court, the registrar was very helpful and would assist on how I could defer some court processes.”

“I am in a position where I am doing now what I love, which is running the Boka Tobacco Auction Floors. I am doing it because I want to and I am enjoying it,” she added. Nehanda Radio